New Aadhaar App Launch: From QR Code Verification To Face ID, Key Features Of Aadhaar App Explained

New Aadhaar App Launch: From QR Code Verification To Face ID, Key Features Of Aadhaar App Explained

Updated: 09 Apr 2025, 07:49 PM IST Livemint

New Aadhaar App Launch: From QR Code Verification To Face ID, Key Features Of Aadhaar App Explained Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday launched the highly anticipated Aadhaar app in a move to make Aadhaar more accessible and secure. The new app, which the union minister announced on X, combines face ID authentication and artificial intelligence (AI) to bring the digital Aadhaar service to Indian citizens through a mobile application. Watch to know more! #aadhaar #aadhaarapp #aadhaarcardupdate

 
