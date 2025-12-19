English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 19 2025 14:35:43
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 168.15 0.00%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 401.70 0.37%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 987.30 0.78%
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vhcls share price
  2. 351.80 1.71%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 318.90 0.09%
Business News/ Videos / New Court Order May ERASE The Aravallis, Expose Hills To Mining & Construction: Why You Should Care

New Court Order May ERASE The Aravallis, Expose Hills To Mining & Construction: Why You Should Care

Updated: 19 Dec 2025, 02:43 pm IST Livemint

In this episode of Let's Get Real, we’re not talking about the Aravallis being destroyed by bulldozers. We’re talking about something far quieter—and far more dangerous - they're being erased by definition. A technical change in a ruling by the Supreme Court has quietly reclassified over 90 percent of the Aravallis as 'non-Aravalli', stripping them of legal protection. This change in definition could decide the future of our air, water, biodiversity and climate in Delhi–NCR, a region already gasping for breath, and dealing with deangorus levels of pollution. Here are all the reasons you should care.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue