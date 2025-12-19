New Court Order May ERASE The Aravallis, Expose Hills To Mining & Construction: Why You Should Care

Updated: 19 Dec 2025, 02:43 pm IST

In this episode of Let's Get Real, we’re not talking about the Aravallis being destroyed by bulldozers. We’re talking about something far quieter—and far more dangerous - they're being erased by definition. A technical change in a ruling by the Supreme Court has quietly reclassified over 90 percent of the Aravallis as 'non-Aravalli', stripping them of legal protection. This change in definition could decide the future of our air, water, biodiversity and climate in Delhi–NCR, a region already gasping for breath, and dealing with deangorus levels of pollution. Here are all the reasons you should care.