New Frontier? Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Pakistan To Sign Defence Deal As West Asia War Escalates

Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are set to sign a joint defence agreement in Mecca on Friday amid escalating tensions in West Asia. Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir arrived in Jeddah, while Turkish President Erdogan is heading to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The trilateral pact brings together Turkey’s military strength, Saudi Arabia’s strategic influence and Pakistan’s nuclear capability, forming a major Sunni security alignment concerned about Iran and regional instability.