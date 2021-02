New guidelines for social media platforms announced | All you need to know

Updated: 25 Feb 2021, 06:37 PM IST

The government announced new rules to curb misuse ... moreThe government announced new rules to curb misuse of social media platforms in India. It mandated firms to appoint grievance officer, disclose the first originator of the mischievous information and remove content depicting nudity of women within 24 hours.