New industries created during disruption': Salesforce's Kamal Kanth on Covid
Updated: 28 Jun 2020, 05:11 AM IST
Livemint
Kamal Kanth, regional vice president of Salesforce... moreKamal Kanth, regional vice president of Salesforce India, commented on how micro, small and medium enterprises should respond to the Covid-19 crisis. Speaking at a webinar of the Mint Pivot Or Perish series, he said that disruptions lead to creation of new industries
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.