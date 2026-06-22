New RBI Rules Explained: How to Get Your Money Back from Mis-Sold Insurance, Loans & Mutual Funds

The RBI has introduced strict new rules to curb the mis-selling of financial products such as insurance, mutual funds, and loans by banks and lenders. Effective January 1, 2027, the regulations require informed customer consent, ban aggressive sales incentives, and allow customers to seek full refunds if mis-selling is proven. The rules also cover influencers and digital marketing partners promoting financial products. Here's everything you need to know about your rights, complaint process, refunds, and compensation under the RBI's latest consumer protection framework.