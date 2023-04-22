New renewable energy parks plan soon | Mint Primer | Mint

The government plans to introduce a scheme to buil... moreThe government plans to introduce a scheme to build renewable energy parks with solar, wind and biomass plants, before an existing scheme for solar parks ends at the close of this fiscal year. Projects in a renewable energy park require fewer approvals, and they provide a focused zone with proper infrastructure, amenities and limited risk.
