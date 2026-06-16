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New Report Flags Critical Conflict Between Urban Indians' Health Vs Financial Security

A recent report has flagged that Urban Indians score just 65 out of 100 on overall wellbeing - and the data reveals a critical conflict. As per the 2026 India Health Quotient report by ManipalCigna, health and financial security have become competing goals for Indians living in cities. That means, if they chase their financial goals, the stress impacts their health. If they try to invest in health, the cost strains their finances. What is the solution to this health-debt trap? Watch.

Livemint
Published16 Jun 2026, 07:49 PM IST
New Report Flags Conflict Between Urban Indians' Health Vs Financial Security
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