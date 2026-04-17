New Report Reveals How Just 2% Of Indian Households' Gold Can Add A Whopping $7.5 TN To Our Economy

A new report by ASSOCHAM highlights the scale of gold held by Indian households, estimating the total value at nearly $5 trillion, significantly higher than the country’s official reserves tracked by the World Gold Council. The report notes that even a small portion of this privately held gold, if brought into the formal financial system, could have a substantial impact on economic growth. Watch full report to know how.