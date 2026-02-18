New Report Reveals Over 70% Employers In India Want To Hire Freshers In 2026: Here’s Why!
73% of Indian Employers Plan to Hire Freshers in H1 2026! TeamLease EdTech report: 3 in 4 companies ready to onboard first-time job seekers-hiring intent up 3%. Retail leads (91%), e-commerce & tech startups (90%), manufacturing (85%). Bengaluru tops at 84%, driven by IT (81%). Internships & real-world projects now outweigh degrees. Travel hiring surges 51 points to 77%, power/energy up 50 points. Freshers in demand for dark store, inventory, sales & logistics roles!