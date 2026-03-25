New Study Flags Alarming Trend: AI Isn't Reducing Employees' Workload, It's Leading Them To Burn Out

The narrative that nearly everybody has been sold when it comes to using AI as a so-called co-worker or embracing it to do a better job is that AI isn't really going to take your job, it's going to help you do it better. But as per a study that was published in Harvard Business Review last month, researchers found that using AI hasn't really been a productivity revolution so far - and it's actually putting employees at the risk of burning out faster. This because instead of reducing employees workload, AI ended up intensifying it. Watch.