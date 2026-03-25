Subscribe

New Study Flags Alarming Trend: AI Isn't Reducing Employees' Workload, It's Leading Them To Burn Out

The narrative that nearly everybody has been sold when it comes to using AI as a so-called co-worker or embracing it to do a better job is that AI isn't really going to take your job, it's going to help you do it better. But as per a study that was published in Harvard Business Review last month, researchers found that using AI hasn't really been a productivity revolution so far - and it's actually putting employees at the risk of burning out faster. This because instead of reducing employees workload, AI ended up intensifying it. Watch.

Livemint
Published25 Mar 2026, 08:05 PM IST
Advertisement
Study Says AI Isn't Reducing Employees' Workload, It's Leading Them To Burn Out
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosNew Study Flags Alarming Trend: AI Isn't Reducing Employees' Workload, It's Leading Them To Burn Out
Read Next Story