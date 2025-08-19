Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 19 2025 15:59:49
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 700.10 3.50%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,419.95 2.82%
  1. Hdfc Bank share price
  2. 1,991.25 -0.62%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 409.05 0.70%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,440.00 0.31%
Business News/ Videos / 'New Trend, Lot Of Profit...': Big Thaw In India-China Ties Amid Tariff Chaos | Doval Meets Wang Yi

'New Trend, Lot Of Profit...': Big Thaw In India-China Ties Amid Tariff Chaos | Doval Meets Wang Yi

Updated: 19 Aug 2025, 06:43 PM IST Livemint

During the meeting with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval noted that there has been an 'upward trend' in ties between the two countries since his last visit to Beijing, adding that 'borders have been quiet'. 'There has been peace and tranquillity. Our bilateral engagements have been more substantial. And we are most grateful to our leaders who, in Kazan last October, were able to set a new trend, and we have profited a lot since then,' he said. Watch the full interaction

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue