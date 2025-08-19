During the meeting with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval noted that there has been an 'upward trend' in ties between the two countries since his last visit to Beijing, adding that 'borders have been quiet'. 'There has been peace and tranquillity. Our bilateral engagements have been more substantial. And we are most grateful to our leaders who, in Kazan last October, were able to set a new trend, and we have profited a lot since then,' he said. Watch the full interaction
