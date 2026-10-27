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New whatsapp scam alert: Replying 'no' to bank debit message can empty your a/c

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar warned people about a WhatsApp scam in which the victims could lose money after replying ‘NO’ to a message claiming that a bank transaction has taken place. Watch.

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Published27 Oct 2026, 09:10 AM IST
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