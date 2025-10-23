English
Business News/ Videos / New York’s Chinatown Turns Into A Warzone During ICE Raid Over ‘Counterfeit Goods’

New York’s Chinatown Turns Into A Warzone During ICE Raid Over ‘Counterfeit Goods’

Updated: 23 Oct 2025, 12:03 am IST Livemint

NYC Chinatown erupts as ICE raid on counterfeit vendors sparks chaos. Protesters clash with agents, forming human walls and chanting ICE out of New York! after viral X post triggers crackdown. FBI assists DHS in major enforcement; Mayor Adams denies city role. Trump threatens troops if Zohran Mamdani wins polls. Watch the tension unfold!

 
