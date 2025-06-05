New York To Beijing At Over 90% The Speed Of Sound: Why The Super Rich Love Their Private Jets

Updated: 05 Jun 2025, 01:22 PM IST

In May, the US accepted a Boeing 747-8 from Qatar. The aircraft was a gift, meant for future presidential use. But Donald Trump’s personal acceptance of the jet drew criticism, even from members of his own party. Retrofitting a commercial aircraft for presidential use can cost hundreds of millions. Trump still flies his personal Boeing 757. The jet, almost 40 years old, was recently refurbished. It features cream leather seats, gold-plated fixtures, burnished wood, and multiple rooms. Today, five players dominate the private jet market - of which the Gulfstream G650 is widely considered the benchmark in private aviation. Billionaires love it because it can fly from New York to Beijing non-stop, at over 90% the speed of sound. Owners include Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates. Now, private aviation is growing fast in new markets – as of March 2024, about 110 private jets were registered in India. Thanks to its growing number of billionaires, India ranks among the top 20 countries for private aircraft ownership. Watch to know some of the private jets owned by India's billionaires - and their key features!