Business News/ Videos / New Zealand Immigration Minister Faces MEGA Backlash For Calling Indians' Mails 'Akin To Spam'

New Zealand Immigration Minister Faces MEGA Backlash For Calling Indians' Mails 'Akin To Spam'

Updated: 28 May 2025, 03:33 PM IST Livemint

At a time when the New Zealand Prime Minister is visiting India and signing deals with India and wanting to strength the country's relationship with India, his minister has come under criticism for her remarks in parliament which have been perceived as racially insensitive towards Indians. This after Indian-origin Labour MP Priyanca Radhakrishnan highlighted her remarks where she likened emails from Indians seeking immigration advice to spam. Watch what went down

 
