Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / New Zealand Immigration Minister Faces MEGA Backlash For Calling Indians' Mails 'Akin To Spam'

New Zealand Immigration Minister Faces MEGA Backlash For Calling Indians' Mails 'Akin To Spam'

Updated: 28 May 2025, 03:33 PM IST Livemint

At a time when the New Zealand Prime Minister is visiting India and signing deals with India and wanting to strength the country's relationship with India, his minister has come under criticism for her remarks in parliament which have been perceived as racially insensitive towards Indians. This after Indian-origin Labour MP Priyanca Radhakrishnan highlighted her remarks where she likened emails from Indians seeking immigration advice to spam. Watch what went down