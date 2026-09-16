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New Zealand Parliament Passes India Trade Deal Bill, 95% Exports Get Tariff Relief

New Zealand’s Parliament has passed legislation to implement its free trade agreement with India, clearing a major step toward bringing the deal into effect. Under the agreement, tariffs on around 95% of New Zealand exports to India will be eliminated or significantly reduced, with more than half of products becoming completely duty-free from day one. In return, all Indian goods will receive duty-free access to the New Zealand market.

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Published16 Sep 2026, 08:29 PM IST
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New Zealand Parl Passes India Trade Deal Bill, 95% Exports Get Tariff Relief
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