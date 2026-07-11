New Zealand PM Luxon Hails PM Modi's Leadership, Expresses His Fondness For India | WATCH

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon praised PM Narendra Modi for lifting 250 million Indians out of poverty and expanding the middle class from 440 million to a projected 750 million by the end of the decade. Sharing his experiences from visits to India since the mid-1990s with Unilever/Hindustan Lever, Luxon called the transformation from daily wage coins to a booming middle-income economy “incredible” and “inspiring.”