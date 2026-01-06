200 Year-OId Reason Which Made Donald Trump Invade Venezuela | Monroe Doctrine Explained In 8 Mins

Subscribe

The United States left the world stunned on Friday as it launched missiles towards Venezuela and captured President Nicolas Maduro from his home. It prompted a global outcry with many suggesting the operation violated international laws. But the White House remains defiant, insisting their actions were a ‘Trump Corollary’ to the historical Monroe Doctrine. What is the Monroe Doctrine? Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor Livemint explains.

Abhishek Singh
Published6 Jan 2026, 08:25 PM IST
Monroe Doctrine: 200-Year-Old Policy Which Made Donald Trump Invade Venezuela
