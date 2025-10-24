English
'500,000 Federal Employees To Miss Paycheck': Karoline On Govt Shutdown, Trump's Asia Visit & More

Updated: 24 Oct 2025, 11:08 am IST Livemint

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt briefs the media on President Trump's upcoming Asia trip, the ongoing government shutdown, and its impacts on federal employees, air travel, small businesses, and SNAP benefits. She highlights the administration’s concerns over Democrats’ actions, including funding for illegal immigrants, and outlines potential disruptions for the Thanksgiving travel season. Key Points: - President Trump departs for Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, and China. - 500,000+ federal employees to miss paychecks due to shutdown. - Flight disruptions expected during Thanksgiving travel. - SNAP benefits for 40M Americans at risk next week. - Democrats criticized for “open border” policies and funding for illegal aliens.

 
