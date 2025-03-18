Explore
Adani Visits Navi Mumbai International Airport Site, Confirms June Inauguration | Key Features

Adani Visits Navi Mumbai International Airport Site, Confirms June Inauguration | Key Features

Updated: 18 Mar 2025, 10:29 AM IST Livemint

The Navi Mumbai airport is almost ready for operations and in fact, the inauguration date is now final. Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani announced after visiting the site that the airport will be inaugurated in June. The airport was earlier expected to be inaugurated in the second week of April... and domestic operations were supposed to start in May 2025. This will be the second airport to serve Mumbai - right now, the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport is the only operating airport in MMR. Here's all you need to know!

 
