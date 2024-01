Ahead Of Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratista’ Real Estate Prices In Ayodhya Soar; Amitabh Bachchan Buys A Plot

Updated: 15 Jan 2024, 06:02 PM IST

The lure of owning property in the holy city of Ayodhya has pushed up the real estate prices massively. With Ram Mandir ‘Pran Prathisha’ inching closer, more and more people want to own a piece of land or a home in the city. Even celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan are in the queue to finalise the official formalities for their land purchases.