Air India Crash: Fuel Cutoff Mystery Revealed In AAIB’s Shocking Preliminary Report

Updated: 12 Jul 2025, 04:18 PM IST

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has released its preliminary findings on the Air India Flight 171 crash in Ahmedabad, which claimed the lives of 260 people, including 241 passengers and 19 on ground, on June 12th. Watch for the full report!