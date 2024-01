Anti-Drone Tech, AI Surveillance, ATS; Ayodhya Gets 'Foolproof' Security For Ram Mandir Ceremony

Updated: 20 Jan 2024, 09:53 PM IST

Ayodhya is being fortified ahead of the 'Pran Pratishthana' ceremony scheduled to be held on 22nd January. As per reports, security preparations ahead of the ceremony are in the final stages From anti-terrorist squads to AI-enabled security systems both UP and the central government are not leaving any stone unturned to identify security threats.