Apple Faces HUGE Fine Over Spotify's Complaint | Why You Can't Upgrade To Premium In App | Explained

Apple Faces HUGE Fine Over Spotify's Complaint | Why You Can't Upgrade To Premium In App | Explained

Updated: 20 Feb 2024, 03:59 PM IST Livemint

If you're an iPhone user, you can't upgrade your Spotify subscription through the app. You'll have to log on to Spotify's website and upgrade if you want to do that. The reason behind this inconvenience is a BIG fight that Spotify is having with Apple. And, it looks like Spotify is going to win this case and Apple is going to be charged a whopping 500 million pounds. WATCH to know the full story