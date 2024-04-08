Arresting Kejriwal Will Turn Out To Be PM's Biggest Blunder: Saurabh Bharadwaj Exclusive

Updated: 08 Apr 2024, 05:52 PM IST

It’s been over two weeks since Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged Delhi Liquor Scam case. Kejriwal has been running for office from behind the bars at a time when his Aam Aadmi Party, part of Opposition INDIA bloc, is aspiring to make a mark by winning some seats in Lok Sabha Elections 2024. LiveMint spoke with Delhi's Minister of Health, Urban Development and Tourism, Saurabh Bharadwaj to discuss Kejriwal’s arrest, consequences on upcoming elections, connection with Electoral Bonds and the future of Aam Aadmi Party. Watch the interview