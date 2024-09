As iPhone 16 Goes On Sale, Apple Fans Queue Up For Hours Though Blinkit Delivers In 8 Minutes!

Updated: 20 Sep 2024, 11:59 AM IST

Long queues seen outside Apple stores at Mumbai's BKC and Delhi's Saket City Walk Mall as Iphone 16 series go on sale on September 20. Large crowds is a testament to the craze that a new Apple device can still inspire. People queue up for hours even as quick commerce delivers Iphone 16 in 8 minutes. Watch!