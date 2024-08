Bangladesh Crisis: MEA Jaishankar Briefs Parliament About Sheikh Hasina's Arrival, Bangladesh Unrest

Updated: 06 Aug 2024, 04:13 PM IST

Minister of External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar briefed the Parliament about the Bangladesh unrest and violent protest that took place in the country. Jaishankar informed Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that Hasina arrived in Delhi on Monday after fleeing the country. #bangladesh #jaishankar