Soon after Sheikh Hasina fled Bangaldesh, the protestors stormed her home and looted her residence. They stole her sarees, raw fish from refrigerators, Dior Suitcase and many more. Social media footage captured scenes of chaos, including individuals stealing rugs, utensils, and even rummaging through office files. Watch to know more! #bangladesh #sheikhhasina
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.