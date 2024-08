Bangladesh Crisis: Protestors Storm Into Sheikh Hasina's Ganabhaban | Loot Fish, Goats, Sarees

Updated: 06 Aug 2024, 04:10 PM IST

Soon after Sheikh Hasina fled Bangaldesh, the protestors stormed her home and looted her residence. They stole her sarees, raw fish from refrigerators, Dior Suitcase and many more. Social media footage captured scenes of chaos, including individuals stealing rugs, utensils, and even rummaging through office files. Watch to know more! #bangladesh #sheikhhasina