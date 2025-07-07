Explore
Battle for the Soul of Tibet: Dalai Lama's Statement Sets Stage for Showdown With Beijing | Details

Battle for the Soul of Tibet: Dalai Lama’s Statement Sets Stage for Showdown With Beijing | Details

Updated: 07 Jul 2025, 07:49 PM IST Abhishek Singh

In this in-depth explainer, Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor, Livemint, breaks down the escalating battle between the Dalai Lama and China over the future of Tibetan Buddhism and the selection of the next Dalai Lama. Discover how the Dalai Lama’s latest statement rejecting Beijing’s authority over his reincarnation has sparked a major Tibet-China succession crisis, with global implications for religious freedom, human rights, and Tibetan autonomy. We analyse China’s strong opposition, the risk of duelling Dalai Lamas, and what this means for Tibet’s spiritual heritage, international diplomacy, and the ongoing struggle for Tibetan identity.

 
