Updated: 29 Oct 2024, 11:07 AM IST Livemint

Airport lounge pass app scam | Scam alert | Credit card scam | Bengaluru airport lounge A few days ago, this video of a Bengaluru woman went viral where she revealed how downloading an app called 'Lounge Pass' while trying to enter the Bengaluru airport lounge resulted in her phone being hacked into, and her losing thousands of rupees. But now, research by a cybersecurity firm has revealed that this was not an isolated incident. This is in fact a major scam, that is targeting air travellers across India. Here's what exactly is going on, and how you can stay safe - watch

 
