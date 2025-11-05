Hello User
Behind The Noida Realty Rush: Is It Just Overheated Hype? | Let's Get REal

Updated: 05 Nov 2025, 02:13 pm IST Livemint

Many have been hailing Noida's real estate comeback - and with eye-popping launches at 35,000 per square foot by some builders, there's a lot of excitement and hype that's surrounding the Noida market. In this episode of Let's Get REal, we're cutting through the noise. What's driving these ballistic prices and sales? And how much of it is fact? And again, how much of it is pure hype? New upcoming infrastructure like Jewar Airport and a metro extension going from Noida to Greater Noida are being touted as the game-changers. If you've been sitting on the fence, should you wait for prices to cool a bit because they've run up so much? What is it that you should be doing if you want to buy or invest in Noida's real estate market? Watch to know!