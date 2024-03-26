OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Tue Mar 26 2024 11:28:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 152.20 0.16%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 272.00 -1.34%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,432.00 -0.76%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 987.35 0.80%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 327.10 0.66%
Business News/ Videos / News/  Bengaluru Water Crisis Just The Beginning? | Indian Cities That May Face Water Scarcity This Summer

Bengaluru Water Crisis Just The Beginning? | Indian Cities That May Face Water Scarcity This Summer

Updated: 26 Mar 2024, 11:30 AM IST Livemint

The water crisis in Bengaluru signals an alarming situation, especially considering summer months are just about starting. But the situation in India's silicon valley seems to be just the beginning -- there is a nationwide crisis looming over India's urban landscape. UP's Ghaziabad has already been declared a 'red zone' after the groundwater level reached concerning levels. Here are other top Indian cities which may face a water scarcity this summer.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App