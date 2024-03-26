Bengaluru Water Crisis Just The Beginning? | Indian Cities That May Face Water Scarcity This Summer

Updated: 26 Mar 2024, 11:30 AM IST

The water crisis in Bengaluru signals an alarming situation, especially considering summer months are just about starting. But the situation in India's silicon valley seems to be just the beginning -- there is a nationwide crisis looming over India's urban landscape. UP's Ghaziabad has already been declared a 'red zone' after the groundwater level reached concerning levels. Here are other top Indian cities which may face a water scarcity this summer.