Best Modern Pilot Watches: Built For Wars, Aerial Navigation, And With Stories Ranging Back To WW2!

Updated: 29 Apr 2025, 10:23 PM IST

A century ago, flying looked very different. Cockpits were open to the elements. Pilots flew without instruments, often relying on maps and wristwatches for navigation and timing. To function in these conditions, watches had to be large, legible, and durable — easy to read at a glance, even with gloves on. That’s how the pilot watch came to be. Today, brands continue to draw from that aviation heritage, blending function with identity. Here, we take a look at ten pilot watches available in 2025 — each with a story rooted in flight. Watch!