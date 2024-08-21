Explore
Bharat Bandh Today: What's Open, What's Closed; Here's All You Need To Know

Bharat Bandh Today: What’s Open, What’s Closed; Here’s All You Need To Know

Updated: 21 Aug 2024, 12:41 PM IST Livemint

Several groups and organisations called for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on August 21, 2024 in response to a Supreme Court ruling that allows sub-categorization within SC/ST reservations. The Apex Court's decision to exclude the ‘Creamy Layer’ from SC/ST quota sparked controversy. What are their demands? What is expected to be closed and what will remain open today? Here's everything you need to know about Bharat Bandh today!

 
