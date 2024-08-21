Bharat Bandh Today: What’s Open, What’s Closed; Here’s All You Need To Know

Several groups and organisations called for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on August 21, 2024 in response to a Supreme Court ruling that allows sub-categorization within SC/ST reservations. The Apex Court's decision to exclude the ‘Creamy Layer’ from SC/ST quota sparked controversy. What are their demands? What is expected to be closed and what will remain open today? Here's everything you need to know about Bharat Bandh today!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.