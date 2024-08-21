Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / News/  Bharat Bandh Today: What’s Open, What’s Closed; Here’s All You Need To Know

Bharat Bandh Today: What’s Open, What’s Closed; Here’s All You Need To Know

Updated: 21 Aug 2024, 12:41 PM IST Livemint

Several groups and organisations called for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on August 21, 2024 in response to a Supreme Court ruling that allows sub-categorization within SC/ST reservations. The Apex Court's decision to exclude the ‘Creamy Layer’ from SC/ST quota sparked controversy. What are their demands? What is expected to be closed and what will remain open today? Here's everything you need to know about Bharat Bandh today!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.