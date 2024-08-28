Cabinet approved 12 new Industrial Smart Cities under National Industrial Corridor Development Programme. The government will invest ₹28,602 crore for this project and about 10 lakh direct jobs and 30 lakh indirect employment potential will be created. ‘Today, manufacturing activities from all over the world are shifting to India. Be it electronics manufacturing, mobile manufacturing or defence manufacturing, all these are shifting to India. These corridors and these industrial area projects will accelerate that shift,’ Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said. Watch!
