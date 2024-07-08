Explore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Mon Jul 08 2024 13:37:56
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 172.65 -1.20%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 440.25 1.52%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 997.95 0.43%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,634.50 -0.83%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 856.80 -0.38%
Business News/ Videos / News/  Budget 2024 Likely To Bring Relief For THESE Taxpayers | Battling Inflation & Boosting Consumption

Budget 2024 Likely To Bring Relief For THESE Taxpayers | Battling Inflation & Boosting Consumption

Updated: 08 Jul 2024, 12:46 PM IST Livemint

Budget In end July, the FIRST budget of the Modi 3.0 government will be presented and understandably, expectations are high - especially taxpayers' expectations. For one, PM Modi while staking claim to form the government said that his government would focus on raising middle class savings and improving the quality of their lives. Second, the last time anything significant was announced for taxpayers was during the 2020 budget, when a new tax regime with lower slabs was brought in and also, considering the high levels of inflation, people do deserve some relief. Now, it seems budget 2024 is going to bring relief for taxpayers - here's how

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue