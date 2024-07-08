Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / News/  Budget 2024 Likely To Bring Relief For THESE Taxpayers | Battling Inflation & Boosting Consumption

Budget 2024 Likely To Bring Relief For THESE Taxpayers | Battling Inflation & Boosting Consumption

Updated: 08 Jul 2024, 12:46 PM IST Livemint

Budget In end July, the FIRST budget of the Modi 3.0 government will be presented and understandably, expectations are high - especially taxpayers' expectations. For one, PM Modi while staking claim to form the government said that his government would focus on raising middle class savings and improving the quality of their lives. Second, the last time anything significant was announced for taxpayers was during the 2020 budget, when a new tax regime with lower slabs was brought in and also, considering the high levels of inflation, people do deserve some relief. Now, it seems budget 2024 is going to bring relief for taxpayers - here's how

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.