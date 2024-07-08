Budget 2024 Likely To Bring Relief For THESE Taxpayers | Battling Inflation & Boosting Consumption

Updated: 08 Jul 2024, 12:46 PM IST

Budget In end July, the FIRST budget of the Modi 3.0 government will be presented and understandably, expectations are high - especially taxpayers' expectations. For one, PM Modi while staking claim to form the government said that his government would focus on raising middle class savings and improving the quality of their lives. Second, the last time anything significant was announced for taxpayers was during the 2020 budget, when a new tax regime with lower slabs was brought in and also, considering the high levels of inflation, people do deserve some relief. Now, it seems budget 2024 is going to bring relief for taxpayers - here's how