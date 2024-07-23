Explore
Budget 2024 TOP HIGHLIGHTS In 8 Minutes | Budget 2024 Takeaways | Income Tax | Standard Deduction

Updated: 23 Jul 2024, 04:43 PM IST Livemint

Budget 2024: TOP HIGHLIGHTS Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024-25 in the parliament today. In the one announcement which everyone was watching out for, which was on personal taxation - the FM announced a revised income tax structure in the new regime while hiking the long-term capital gains tax. She also increased the standard deduction limit. Other key announcements included big changes in customs duties and special packages for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh - watch

 
