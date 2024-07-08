Explore
Business News/ Videos / News/  Budget 2024: Why FM Should Save Investors From This 'Bhelpuri' Of Tax Rates

Budget 2024: Why FM Should Save Investors From This 'Bhelpuri' Of Tax Rates

Updated: 08 Jul 2024, 12:43 PM IST Livemint

Budget 2024 | Capital gains taxation in India is pretty much a mess right now. There are dozens of different products, all taxed at different rates for different holding periods. In fact, the taxation is so complex that it's given birth to products like arbitrage funds, which seek to get around some of these taxes. So, in the first budget of Modi government 3.0, here's why it's time to simplify these taxes.

 
