Canada Elections: Can Mark Carney Bury Ghost Of Canada's Tumultuous Ties With India Under Trudeau?

Updated: 29 Apr 2025, 10:18 PM IST

Just 2 weeks ago right in the middle of his hectic election campaign, Mark Carney took time off to join the Hindu community in celebrating Ram Navami. The timing of the visit by Carney, who was serving as Canada's PM for the last couple of months and whose party has won the elections now... signalled one key thing - that Carney is likely to bury the ghost of Canada's tumultuous relationship with India under Justin Trudeau. In fact, the Canadian PM has indicated many times that he was looking to rebuild ties with India... especially economic ties. This especially in light of the trade war that Trump has unleashed against the whole world, including their long-time ally Canada. Carney has stressed that the India Canada relationship was important on many levels - personal, economic and strategic... and he KNOWS that is true. Here's why - watch