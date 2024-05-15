Chabahar Port Has A Larger Relevance, Shouldn't Take Narrow View: Jaishankar's Response To The US

Updated: 15 May 2024, 05:18 PM IST

A day after India and Iran signed the Chabahar Port pact, the US warned of 'potential sanctions' on 'anyone doing deals with Iran'. EAM S Jaishankar while responding to a question on the US' stand, said that one should not take a narrow view of this, since the port deal will benefit the whole region. He also explained how India is working on dealing with the US on this. Watch