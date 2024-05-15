Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / News/  Chabahar Port Has A Larger Relevance, Shouldn't Take Narrow View: Jaishankar's Response To The US

Chabahar Port Has A Larger Relevance, Shouldn't Take Narrow View: Jaishankar's Response To The US

Updated: 15 May 2024, 05:18 PM IST Livemint

A day after India and Iran signed the Chabahar Port pact, the US warned of 'potential sanctions' on 'anyone doing deals with Iran'. EAM S Jaishankar while responding to a question on the US' stand, said that one should not take a narrow view of this, since the port deal will benefit the whole region. He also explained how India is working on dealing with the US on this. Watch

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.