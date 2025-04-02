Explore
Chile's President On India Visit Discusses Trade, Lithium, And Renewable Energy With PM Modi

Updated: 02 Apr 2025, 09:33 PM IST Livemint

India and Chile today exchanged agreements for cooperation in Disaster Management and Cultural Exchange. Both sides also exchanged Letters of Intent on Antarctica cooperation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held talks with the President of Chile Gabriel Boric Font in New Delhi, covering the full spectrum of India-Chile relations. Mr Modi also hosted a lunch in honour of the visiting dignitary. In his press statement, Mr Modi said that Chile is an important friend and partner for India in Latin America and said, India see Chile as the gateway to Antarctica.

 
