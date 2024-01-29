 China To Send Xu Feihong To India As Envoy After 15 Months; Who’s He? | Watch | Mint Primer
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Mon Jan 29 2024 15:59:44
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.00 1.01%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,455.65 1.42%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 622.90 1.63%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 324.65 3.11%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,162.00 0.19%
Business News/ Videos / News/  China To Send Xu Feihong To India As Envoy After 15 Months; Who’s He? | Watch

China To Send Xu Feihong To India As Envoy After 15 Months; Who’s He? | Watch

Updated: 29 Jan 2024, 05:09 PM IST Livemint

15 months after the Chinese ambassador to India Su... more

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App