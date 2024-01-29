China To Send Xu Feihong To India As Envoy After 15 Months; Who’s He? | Watch

15 months after the Chinese ambassador to India Su... more15 months after the Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong vacated his post in October 2022, Beijing may finally send an ambassador to India. Xu Feihong, one of the assistant foreign ministers will soon be heading to India as the newly appointed ambassador. Considering India and China have a trading relationship worth $135 billion and share a nearly 3500 km-long land border, the question is, why did China leave the position vacant for so long? And who is Xu Feihong? In this video, we will answer all those questions. Please watch.
